Adkisson, Lou Emma, 91, died Saturday. Service: Streamed live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Martin, Sam, 82, died Friday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mattingly, Joseph, 80, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Parish of Immaculate.
Staples, Hilda, 75, died Saturday. Funeral: Noon Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Watts, Fred, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Witt, Kathleen, 75, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
