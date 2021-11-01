funerals
Armes, Joey, 58, died Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church with cremation to follow under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Carrico, Janet, 87, died Friday. Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Finley, Danny, 71, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Gadson, Nathaniel, 82, died Friday. Visitation service: From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Greenville, 209 Oak St., Greenville, KY 42345.
Grubbs, Ruth Ann, 73, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Riverside Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday at the church and again Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Hart, Adina, died Oct. 25, 2020. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Internment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Horton, Melissa, 67, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Redhill Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Perrin, Cathy, 67, died Oct. 17. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shown, Mary Etta, 96, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Schofield, William, 75, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Private. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at funeral home.
Simmons, Kenneth, 58, died Thursday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Wood, Marilyn, 69, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, Beechmont. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday.
