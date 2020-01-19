Harrington, Nedra, 71, died Jan. 4. Service: 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Dinner to follow at Central Baptist Church.
Holland, Jasmine, 22, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday.
McBride, Daniel, 72, died Wednesday. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday at Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 N. 13th St., Terre Haute, IN 47804.
Powell, Ellen, 59, died Tursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: After 8 a.m. Monday.
Rhoads, Martha, 66, died Monday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Second Baptist Church, 217 W. Depot St., Greenville.
Vittitow, Marian, 85, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Wiesner, OSU, Emerntia, died Friday. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount St. Joseph. Visitation: After Monday 4 p.m. with wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
