Beller, Houston, 21, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m Friday at Redeeming Love General Baptist Church, Clay. Burial: Rocksprings Cemetery, Wheatcroft. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Clark, Jack, 93, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Farris, Sara, 71, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Fulks, Nancy, 51, died Tuesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana.
Hicks, Otis, 84, died Oct. 31. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Jennings, Marvin Dewayne, 55, died Sept. 28. Memorial service: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Smother’s Park.
King, Evan, 27, died Oct. 23. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mellow Mushroom.
Williamson, Loren, 51, died Friday. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Leach Chapel, Horse Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.