Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s Presidents Council has voted to delay the start of the fall sports season. The decision was announced Tuesday based on guidance from the league’s athletic directors and an extensive review of the recommended testing and safety measures developed by the NCAA Sport Science Institute.
Fall sports competition will begin no earlier than Sept. 24, while practices will now start Aug. 28. This decision does not impact the planned academic calendar for Kentucky Wesleyan, and classes will still begin on Aug. 17.
“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that all of our student-athletes have the opportunity for meaningful playing seasons this academic year,” KWC athletic director Rob Mallory said. “The decision to delay the start of the fall season provides us the best opportunity to do that at this time, while allowing our student-athletes the chance to get back to campus safely, be integrated back into the campus community and begin the academic year on solid ground.”
The G-MAC will play a conference-only schedule in men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and football. Starting dates for other sports haven’t been determined.
G-MAC Championships for the fall season are scheduled as originally planned, though the NCAA has yet to determine the final status of its fall national championships.
ROBERTS TIED FOR 3RD AT KENTUCKY OPEN
Owensboro native Andy Roberts fired a 4-under-par 68 to finish in a tie for third place after the first round of the 101st Kentucky Open on Tuesday at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
Roberts, who won the 2010 Kentucky Open, recorded a bogey on the opening hole before carding birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10.
Roberts, the top amateur golfer on the leaderboard after the first round, trails only 2019 Kentucky Open champion J.B. Williams (6-under 66) and Shawn Tipton (5-under 67).
Among other area competitors, Lewisport’s Kevin Waldie shot a 2-over 74, while Central City’s Connor Coombs finished at 6-over 78.
Action resumes with Wednesday’s second round, after which the field of 120 golfers will be cut to 70. The final round will be Thursday.
