G-MAC growth helping KWC

When Kentucky Wesleyan College joined the Great Midwest Athletic Conference nearly a decade ago, the Panthers lost some of the natural rivalries they had built up over the years within the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The move to a brand new league was deemed necessary by some and panned by others, but the last several years have seen the conference grow into a basketball force within Division II’s Midwest Region.
Now, as the G-MAC heads into 2021-22, it’s as strong as ever.
“It’s a luxury to be able to just play your conference schedule and have the appropriate strength of schedule to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament,” said KWC men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper, entering his fourth season with the Panthers. “You don’t want to go into a basketball season depending on either winning the conference tournament or loading up out-of-conference games to make the tournament.”
That wasn’t always the case.
Though initial discussions about forming the G-MAC began in 2011, official league play didn’t begin until the 2013-14 campaign. After that, it took two seasons for the conference tournament champion to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. At the same time, at-large bids were largely unavailable.
“Going into the G-MAC, it was an unknown, and there was a very sincere and immediate drop-off in the level of play,” Cooper said. “It was just a new conference. It didn’t have the credibility that the GLVC had. Those days are over, though.
“I am very comfortable saying that the G-MAC of today, going into this season, is exactly the same as the GLVC was 10 or 15 years ago. The conference is loaded.”
The original G-MAC hoops lineup included Wesleyan, Alderson Broaddus, Cedarville, Central State, Davis & Elkins, Ohio Valley, Salem, Trevecca Nazarene and Ursuline (women’s sports only).
Over the years, however, the conference evolved.
Gone are West Virginia-based Alderson Broaddus, Davis & Elkins, Ohio Valley and Salem, along with Central State. The league has since added perennial powers Findlay and Hillsdale, along with competitive programs like Lake Erie, Malone, Ohio Dominican, Tiffin and Walsh.
Ashland will also join the G-MAC this season, followed by Northwood in 2022-23.
It’s a night-and-day difference, Cooper said.
“I don’t think anybody would try to fool you and say that was the case five-to-eight years ago when the G-MAC was trying to find its footing,” he added. “Ashland is an NCAA Tournament team. Findlay is a 2009 national champion and is as high-quality of a program as there is anywhere in the nation, and Hillsdale is the same.”
Cooper, a former assistant with Bellarmine when the Knights were a constant force in the GLVC and a thorn in the side for the Panthers, pointed to the ever-changing landscape of college basketball for the league’s evolution.
“I know exactly why the Owensboro community was concerned about Kentucky Wesleyan leaving the GLVC,” he said. “The rivalries were so heated, and the conference was so established. There are some great memories for the folks around here from those days, and there are some great memories for me coaching against Kentucky Wesleyan in the GLVC heyday.
“But now, Northern Kentucky’s gone, Bellarmine’s gone, and the GLVC has expanded out west. Obviously, we’re in the same region as the GLVC, and five years ago, they could look at the region and say, ‘We’re the toughest conference’ and nobody could disagree with that. There are going to be seasons with this alignment where the G-MAC is the strongest conference in the region.”
Wesleyan coaches feel like they’re building plenty of rivalries in the league now, too.
“Hillsdale is a natural rivalry for us, just because of some of the great games and important games we’ve had against them in the last two or three years,” Cooper said. “Each of our players knows that when we show up against one another, it’s going to be a tough game.
“Findlay will be a rivalry, we just have not hit back with them yet. Walsh is a team we’ve had great games against, and Ashland’s going to be the same. The rivalries aren’t as local as, say, us against Southern Indiana, but they’re just as passionate.”
And, by playing tougher conference foes, the Panthers expect to grow in the seasons ahead.
“When you’re playing against nationally-ranked opponents once or twice a week, your program is forced to rise to that level,” Cooper said. “Kentucky Wesleyan did not have that opportunity in 2015, 2016 and 2017. We have that opportunity now.
“When your guys are familiar with what it takes to play at that level and see what a top-10 team looks like, it’s only going to make your program better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.