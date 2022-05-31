ST. CHARLES — Gary “Buddy” Farris, 73, of St. Charles, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mid-Town Deaconess in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Farris worked for 15 years as the superintendent of water for the city of Earlington.
Survivors: daughter, Candace Clark, and a stepson.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Gilland Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
