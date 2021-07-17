The Grayson County High School football program is seeking assistant coaches for the 2021 season.
The school has openings in its math department and stipends available.
Head coach Bryan Jones is preparing to guide Grayson County in the 2021 high school football season.
Grayson County compiled a 5-3 record in the shortened 2020 high school football season, notching wins over Thomas Nelson, Breckinridge County, Muhlenberg County, Butler County and Ohio County.
The Cougars compete in Class 5A, District 1.
If interested in joining the Cougars’ coaching staff or for more information, email bryan.jones@grayson.kyschools.us.
