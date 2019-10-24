George Anthony Payne, 83, of Knottsville, passed away Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Daviess County on Oct. 30, 1935, he was the son of Merlin Payne and Rita Catherine (Montgomery) Payne.
George served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 as a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment in the Honor Guard Company, The Old Guard, stationed at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. After his service to his country, he served his community in the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy for 10 years from 1964-1974. He retired from the Daviess County Road Department in 1990. George was a farmer and enjoyed raising tobacco and working on his farm.
George married Mary Catherine Coomes on Sept. 2, 1961, at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Whitesville, and they had six children. He was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. George enjoyed spending time with his family, piddling outside and watching old westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Merlin and William Eugene Payne.
George is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine (Coomes); five sons, Tony and his wife, Kim (Veach) Payne, of Philpot, Mike Payne of Philpot, Bruce Payne of Owensboro, Keith Payne and his wife, Therese (Gatton) Payne, of Philpot and Dale Payne of Durham, North Carolina; one daughter, Susan Payne of Philpot; two grandsons, Mark Payne and Ethan Payne; two step-grandsons, Tyler (Dianna) Robbins and Travis (Nicole) Robbins; two granddaughters, Meredith Payne and Hayley Payne; three sisters, Therese Bartlett, Mary Frances Payne and Joetta Payne; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Knottsville, with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, and on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.