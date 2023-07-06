You have to be living under a rock or in a cave if you haven’t noticed the price of baking ingredients has vastly increased in the past year, especially the cost of eggs, butter, and milk. But it is possible to create a cake without these ingredients.
Today’s recipe is one that doesn’t need these three ingredients. It is called Wacky Cake also known as Depression Cake.
I bet your grandmother or even great-grandmother was familiar with this cake. It became popular during World War II when these items were rationed. Wacky Cake is a rich, dairy-free cake from afarmgirlsdabbles.com that is simple to make.
You might be thinking, “A cake made without butter or eggs, how is that possible? Will this cake rise, will it hold together, or will it even taste good?”
This cake was born at a time when ingredients were in short supply — the Great Depression. And now these same ingredients are at times in short supply or expensive to purchase. A cake without using eggs, butter, or milk — wacky, right?
Butter keeps cake soft and tender. In this recipe butter is replaced with an oil of your choice.
Eggs help leaven cakes by creating steam that puffs up the batter. Here the eggs are replaced with a combination of white vinegar and baking soda which gives the cake its rise.
Milk is replaced with cold water for the liquid.
Prepare a 9- by 13-inch pan, either metal or glass, by greasing and dusting the bottom. You can use a non-stick spray and lightly dust the pan after spraying.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees for a metal pan and 325 degrees for a glass pan.
In a large bowl, mix all your dry ingredients — flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda. In a smaller bowl combine the white vinegar and oil.
Make three large holes in the dry ingredients and pour the vinegar and oil mixture evenly into the three holes.
Pour the cold water over the entire mixture and stir to combine. Add the vanilla extract and stir again.
Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
If you plan to make the buttercream chocolate frosting, let the cake cool completely. You can take the cake out of the pan to frost or simply frost the top of the cooled cake while in the pan.
Is this the best chocolate cake I have made? I would have to say no because it doesn’t contain butter or eggs, but it is still a good, delicious chocolate cake.
There are several ways to serve this cake. You can serve it plain, as is, or dust it with powdered sugar. I chose to make a chocolate buttercream frosting and divide the cake into thirds and stack them on top of each other and frost.
Other ways to serve this cake include topping a piece with ice cream or whipped cream, adding a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Using fruit such as cherry pie filling would make it be similar to a black forest cake. A raspberry sauce is another option. Any of these choices would be tasty additions.
You can see how this cake earned the name Wacky Cake. I wasn’t sure how this cake would turn out without eggs or butter, but it surprised me how well it rose and how good it tasted.
If you are looking for a dessert to prepare for your family that doesn’t use these ingredients, give this cake a try. Your grandmother or great-grandmother knew what she was doing by preparing this cake because Life is Sweet even without these high-priced items at the grocery store.
INGREDIENTS
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
¾ cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2 cups cold water
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
For cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and dust with flour a 9- by 13-inch pan.
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients; flour, cocoa powder, salt, sugar, and baking soda Then make 3 large holes in the dry ingredients.
Combine oil and vinegar in a small bowl, and divide and pour this among the 3 holes in the dry ingredients. Then pour the water over the entire mixture. Mix. Add vanilla, and stir again to combine. Pour into the 9- by 13-inch prepared pan.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until the center of the cake is set and toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Take care to not overbake. Remove from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Frost with chocolate buttercream, if desired.
For cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 standard cupcake pans with 24 paper liners and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients; flour, cocoa powder, salt, sugar, and baking powder. Then make 3 large holes in the dry ingredients.
Combine oil and vinegar, and divide this among the 3 holes in the dry ingredients. Then pour the water over the entire mixture. Mix. Add vanilla and stir again to combine. Divide batter evenly between the 24 cupcake liners.
Bake for 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Take care to not overbake. Remove pan from oven and let cool for 20 minutes before removing cupcakes to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Frost with chocolate buttercream, if desired.
SOURCE: afarmgirldabbles.com
Cherie Mingus is a retired teacher who taught family and consumer sciences. She can be reached at cheriemingus@gmail.com.
