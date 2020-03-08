DESTIN ARMOUR 5-9, G, Sr., Muhlenberg County
Points per game: 17.2
Rebounds per game: 5.0
Review: Armour did a little bit of everything for the Lady Mustangs this season. She excelled at getting to the basket or drawing fouls — shooting 44.5% from the field and 77.8% at the foul line — and dished out nearly 200 assists. “She does so many things on the basketball court,” Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. “She’s a very exciting player to watch, and she sees the floor really well.”
KASSIDY DAUGHERTY 5-6, G, Jr., Apollo
Points per game: 15.0
Rebounds per game: 3.2
Review: Daugherty expanded her all-around game and led the E-Gals with 57 made 3-pointers and a 122-of-165 (74%) mark at the foul line. “She became more than just a spot-up shooter this year,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “She looked to take it off the bounce, she’s got her mid-range jumper going, and she’d get to the free-throw line. And I think she can only elevate that to another level.”
KENZIE RENFROW 5-2, G, Sr., Grayson County
Points per game: 21.8
Rebounds per game: 6.4
Review: Renfrow emerged as one of the region’s top playmakers, finishing with more than 700 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists. Defensively, she racked up 167 deflections and 130 steals. “Kenzie was basically all over the floor and our team leader,” Grayson County coach Ted Hill said. “Being 5-foot-2, I would say pound for pound one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached in any sport, period.”
KENDALL WINGLER 5-11, G, Sr., Meade County
Points per game: 31.4
Rebounds per game: 6.4
Review: The EKU signee was the state’s leader in scoring — also finishing No. 1 in Kentucky in free-throw percentage (87.6%) and 3-point makes per game (4.3). She shot 49.1% from the field and 44.8% from deep. “Kendall is just a special player with extreme talent, extreme work ethic and extreme character,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “She’s just a great kid and a great teammate.”
