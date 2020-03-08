Amber Dunn
5-10, G, Jr., Apollo
Scored 10.5 points and grabbed 10.2 rebounds per game.
Isabel Grimes
5-6, G, So., Breckinridge County
Posted 15.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
Kelsey Kennedy
5-9, G, Jr., Ohio County
Averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Cassidy Morris
5-10, G, So., Whitesville Trinity
Scored 21.5 points and hauled in 10 rebounds per game.
Bailie Walker
5-10, F, Jr., McLean County
Recorded 14.6 points and eight rebounds per outing.
