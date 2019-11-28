The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team spent their time on the road last week. They played the Lady Aces at Owensboro Catholic on Nov. 18 where the eighth grade won 41-28, but the seventh fell 27-17. Last Thursday, the team traveled to Ohio County and brought home two wins. The eighth grade came out on top 43-24 and the seventh won 27-20.
The eighth grade Lady Cougars got out to a four-point lead by the end of the first quarter against Owensboro Catholic and the score was 27-19 at the half. McLean County continued to pull away in the third and ended the game with a 41-28 win over the Lady Aces.
Hailee Johnson was perfect from the line and led McLean County with a three-pointer and a total of 15 points. Kelsey Hodges and Sarah Miller both had a three and a total of seven points in the game. Laney Colburn added six points and Emilee Hallum had four. Keeley Cox had a basket.
"Our passing was key to this win," stated head coach Shelbie Howard. "We were able to run the floor and make strong passes against their zone defense that led to multiple shot opportunities that we took and succeeded in. We are going to keep the high-intensity level of play going as we finish out the regular season within the next couple weeks."
The seventh grade team was down by a point at the end of the first quarter and fell behind 14-5 by the half. Although the Lady Cougars added six points in each of the final quarters, the Lady Aces took the win 27-17.
Ava Lannum led with six points and Rachel Schutte had five. Katie McCoy had four points in the game and Rachel Ring added a bucket.
The eighth grade team had a six-point lead over Ohio County at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 23-10 at the half. The Lady Cougars doubled the score of the Lady Eagles by the end of the third quarter and sealed the win 43-24.
Hailee Johnson led McLean County again with 15 points and shot 88% from the free throw line. Emilee Hallum had triple threes and a total of 13 points. Sarah Miller added four points while Kelsey Hodges had three. Laney Colburn, Sarah Larkin, Danielle Reynolds and Ava Lannum each added a basket.
The Lady Cougars had a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter of the seventh grade game, but the Lady Eagles narrowed the gap 13-10 by the half. McLean County pulled ahead again by seven to start the final quarter and ended the game with a 27-20 win.
Rachel Schutte led the Lady Cougars with eight points. Katie McCoy had six and Sarah Johnson added four. Sarah Larkin had three points in the game. Ava Lannum, Kenadi Level and Danielle Reynolds each had a basket.
The Lady Cougars had games earlier this week and will host John Paul II for an eighth grade only game on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. for their final contest of the regular season.
