The GO Junior Golf Series Northern Tour championship was held Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
Colby Vanover from Owensboro was the tour champion in the boys 11-12 (46).
Ainsley Morris from Central City was the 8-under girls tour champion (16). Molly Amos from Beaver Dam was the girls 9-10 tour champion (24).
Baylie Billingsley from Owensboro was the girls 13-15 tour champion (92) (18 holes).
AnnaLee Yager from Owensboro was the girls 16-18 tour champion (94) (18 holes).
Will Hume from Owensboro was the boys 13-15 tour champion (87) (18 holes).
