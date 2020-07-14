The Worth Insurance Group/Chick-fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series featured over 100 players for its annual Northern Tour Championship on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
Owensboro golfers fared well.
In the boys’ 16-18 Championship division, Owensboro’s Griffin Payne (79) won the title.
In the 13-15 Championship, Owensboro’s Jax Malone (84) placed first. The 13-15 nine-hole division was won by Owensboro’s Nolan Warren (39).
In the girls’ 13-15 Championship, Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah won with a 85, and also captured the seasonlong, points-based tour championship.
In the 13-15 nine-hole division, Owensboro’s Mary Ann Lyons claimed the tour championship.
Owensboro’s Ryann Kasey won the six-hole 9-10 division tour championship.
