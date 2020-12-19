Psa. 118:1, O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good: because his mercy endureth forever. 2. Let Israel now say, that his mercy endureth forever. 3. Let the house of Aaron now say, that his mercy endureth forever. 4. Let them now that fear the LORD say, that his mercy endureth forever.
God is good. We can see the evidence of God’s goodness everywhere we look. At times life can become confusing…confusing to all of us. We might wonder why good things happen to bad people, or why bad things happen to Christ followers. At times we stand in amazement, or in confusion, asking, “Why?” No matter how great our service to God may be, we are never more deserving of God’s goodness than anyone else. Only God can judge what is truly “good,” and He bases this on His knowledge of our hearts.
Allow me to give you an example: Too much of a good thing can have negative effects. A $10 tithe may seem like much to a person who earns only $100 a week. But later, that same person may become more successful, or wealthy. The person may then struggle to give $1,000, even though the amount represents the same percentage of his paycheck. God knows this about us and will bless us accordingly, so we are not tempted to turn away from Him and worship the gift instead of the Giver.
When we are not wise stewards, the Lord may withdraw some of His benefits from our lives. Instead, let us follow in the thanksgiving and praise of today’s psalm. Remember, “no good thing does He withhold from those who walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11).
Every good thing comes from God (James 1:17). Walk according to His will, follow His ways, and He will shower His goodness upon you.
