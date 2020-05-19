Add another Owensboro business to the list of those that won’t survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Golden Corral at 4500 Frederica St. won’t reopen Friday when other restaurants in Kentucky begin to reopen, the company said Monday.
“Our restaurant in Owensboro will remain permanently closed due to the business impact of COVID-19,” Golden Corral said in response to an inquiry from the Messenger-Inquirer.
“We appreciate the support of the community and the many guests who have dined with us at this location,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our restaurant team members and their families.”
The local buffet restaurant opened in March 2017, taking over the building that had been occupied by Ryan’s Buffet Grill & Bakery for 19 years.
Ryan’s closed a year earlier after Buffets LLC, which owned the chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
When it opened here, Golden Corral had 125 employees, most of them part-time.
When the pandemic hit in March, the chain closed its 35 company-owned restaurants and franchisees closed most of the 454 other restaurants.
Some remained opened for takeout and delivery, however.
RestaurantBusinessOnline.com reported recently that many Golden Corral restaurants will change to a cafeteria-style format rather than a buffet.
It said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommended discontinuing “salad bars, buffets and beverage service stations that require customers to use common utensils or dispensers.”
The Owensboro restaurant isn’t the only Golden Corral closing.
An internet search shows that restaurants in Enid, Oklahoma; Easton, Maryland; and two North Carolina cities have also closed since March.
Golden Corral is at least the third Owensboro restaurant to say that it won’t reopen.
Friday’s and Los Cabos Mexican Restaurant previously said they will remain closed.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
