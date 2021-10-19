Owensboro’s longest-running New Year’s Eve show will return to the RiverPark Center on Dec. 31, after a one-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beverly “Goldie” Payne said tickets go on sale Wednesday on the center’s website — www.riverparkcenter.org.
They’re $30 for adults and $15 for students on Wednesday.
Payne said, “It’s my 75th birthday, so I’m giving presents too — 20% off tickets, if you buy on my birthday.”
She said, “We did do a clause to protect the ticket buyers that should COVID flare up and prevent a show; they would get a refund on tickets already bought.”
Payne started hosting the New Year’s Eve parties in 1982 when she opened her first Goldie’s Best Little Opry House in Kentucky in the 100 block of Daviess Street, where the RiverPark Center was built a decade later, and continued them until she retired at the end of 2008.
Then, she started missing the New Year’s Eve shows, the other entertainers and the fans.
So, in 2013, Payne staged the first “one-time-only” reunion at the RiverPark Center, where the last few New Year’s Eve shows had been.
Last year would have been the eighth annual “one-time-only” reunion.
But then COVID-19 came along.
“I could cry,” Payne said then. “There’s not going to be a reunion this year. Eight would have been great. But too many people come from out of town. And we couldn’t take the chance.”
She said, “So many kids have grown up there. It’s a sad time. We just couldn’t get it together.”
But a year later, Payne is excited to get the show back on stage.
“All of the singers and pickers are excited and will travel from out of town to be here,” she said.
Payne said the reunion show isn’t just for the fans — many of whom come every year.
“It’s a reunion for the musicians too,” she said. “We relive old times and old songs. We stay in touch with each other.”
Earlier Payne said, “They say I’ve had more farewell tours than Cher. But when we got together for the first reunion, everybody had so much fun that we wanted to keep doing it one night a year.”
Her first theater sat on the site where the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall is today.
And Payne was the first performer to take the stage in Cannon Hall with a show for the construction workers when the performing arts center was in the final stages of construction.
