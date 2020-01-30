• The Daviess County High School Cross Country-Boys and Girls Team have maintained a team GPA of 3.775.
Out of 35 runners (both boys and girls), seven runners got honorable mention for academics. Fourteen runners earned all-state academic, while 14 runners got 4.0 GPA’s.
Most of the runners were enrolled in AP classes, college level classes, and one runner was in the Early College Academy. (This runner got a 4.0 during the season while taking 16 college credit hours).
Team records are girls 207-25; boys 256-27.
Head Coach Mark Fortney also received a high ranking honor these season. Coach Fortney was inducted into the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of FAME Jan. 4 in Lexington.
