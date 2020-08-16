Goodbye, Mr. Statue.

Dear Mr. Statue,
I’ve known you for a long long time, but until recently I really didn’t know that much about your history and how it applied to our area.
I guess that ignorance can be attributed to the fact that I first got to know you when I was about five years old. My mom used to take me on many of her walks downtown and it was one of those trips that we made our way around the original Daviess County Courthouse.
I thought you looked really good standing up there with that long gun and I asked Mom what your name might be.
Mom said she didn’t know if you had a name like everybody else and suggested I just call you Mr. Statue.
It’s kind of funny, I guess, but I was riding around downtown with my grandson, A.J. He was just a little guy like I was with my mom and you grabbed his attention standing there on that pedestal.
He asked me who you were and I told him Mr. Statue. He looked at me long of funny and said he had never heard of a name like that.
Now my mind is a little bit tangled, Mr. Statue. You’ve been standing on that courthouse lawn for more than a hundred years and now there are plans to take you away.
I write this column for anybody who cares to read it, Mr. Statue, and it’s important to me that I don’t get caught up in issues that are better left to those directly involved.
But I can say this. I wish the issues could be solved in a peaceful way and a statue that has never done anything to anybody could stay where it is.
Oh, and I wanted to tell you something else, Mr. Statue. My mom and I were down there the day the last public hanging took place and it was a sad situation. Mom wasn’t about to let me see something like that so we went to the riverfront park instead.
And it wasn’t much of a park back then. All it had in the way of entertainment for youngsters was one sliding board, one seesaw and three swings on one overhead bar.
I know you never saw any of that stuff, Mr. Statue, because you always looked in sort of a southwest direction.
Well I guess I better close this for now. I just wanted to let you know I’ve been around almost as long as you. When the time comes for you to leave the courthouse lawn, we will be missing a very familiar attraction.
I’m not sure anybody is locked in on your future, Mr. Statue, and I hope a place can be found for you that is not offensive to a segment of our society.
If that’s not possible it would be OK with me if they would just bury you on the land where you now stand.
That’s about it, Mr. Statue.
Just allow me to say that being made out of bronze, I understand how you never started a war, never fought in a war and never even heard of one. You are not aware of causing a problem and you won’t be after being moved to a new location, if indeed a new location is allowed.
Goodbye, Mr. Statue.
