The year was 1921.
One hundred years ago.
The Goodfellows Club was gearing up for its sixth annual party.
And people were sending in their donations so the needy children of the community would have a good Christmas party.
They raised $1,295.78 that year — the most ever.
That would be worth about $20,000 today.
Goodfellows have raised three times that much money so far.
But costs are rising and the club does a lot more for children today than it did back then.
There were two parties in those segregated days of 1921.
Roughly 1,250 white children attended the party at the Plaza Theatre.
They showed a Mary Pickford movie, “The Hoodlum,” and then, they opened the curtains to reveal a huge Christmas tree and a stage full of presents.
They had 1,100 bags of candy and volunteers, seeing the crowd, rushed out to quickly buy more candy and toys.
There were dolls, wagons, drums, horns, whistles, caps, socks and underwear.
About 400 Black children attended the party at Fourth Street Baptist Church.
Separate parties, thankfully, ended decades ago.
But, as rough as times are for some people today, there are fewer children needing Goodfellows’ services today than there was a century ago.
The city’s population then was about 17,500.
Nearly 10% of that number were children attending the Goodfellows Christmas party.
If nothing had changed, this year’s party would be attended by nearly 6,000 children.
But the number is expected to be around 1,000 again.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 17, 2021
Previously reported … $57,742.94
In honor of Betty Jagoe … $4,000
Brenda J. Lee … $500
Foust Elementary … $240
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Marcella Aud and
Jean Ann Rearden by Fred and Alice
Howard … $100
In memory of Bill Rutter by George and
Nancy Skiadas … $100
In memory of Wilfred and Jesse
Gorrell by George and Nancy Skiadas … $100
In memory of Kostas and Olga Schadas
by George and Nancy Skiadas … $100
In memory of Mary and Spiro Statiras
by George and Nancy Skiadas … $100
In honor of Patricia Rutter by George
and Nancy Skiadas … $100
Angela and Mike Bruce … $100
Augusta Neal … $100
Kristi Popham … $100
Steven Dunleavy … $100
Dana Jennings … $75
In memory of Fred and Marianna
Cornell by Jerry Cornell … $50
In memory of A.D. and Martha Estes
by Gary and Beverly Estes … $50
Brooke McKinley … $50
H.G. Kline … $35
Total as of December 17, 2021 … $63,842.94
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
