There’s no way that Tom May could have known in December 1906, when he drew an editorial cartoon for the now-defunct Detroit Evening Journal, that his work would still be inspiring people 113 years later in a city far away from Detroit.
May, a well-known editorial cartoonist in his day, said later that he had intended to “spoil Christmas for every man and woman in Detroit who had remembered only themselves.”
He probably succeeded.
The drawing, “Forgotten,” shows a little girl sitting at a table in a sparsely furnished room with an empty stocking in her left hand, her head cradled on her right arm.
She’s either sleeping or weeping.
But it’s obvious that Christmas skipped her house.
“Forgotten” became the official emblem of Detroit’s Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund in 1923.
The original drawing now hangs in Detroit’s Historical Museum.
But other newspaper editors in other American cities saw the cartoon, picked it up for their editorial pages and ran it to inspire charity in their cities.
The Messenger-Inquirer has run “Forgotten” for generations during the annual Owensboro Goodfellows Club campaign.
Here’s the story of “Forgotten,” as told by May in 1921:
“The day after Christmas about a dozen years ago, our weekly visitor, the German laundress, arrived at our home before breakfast. It was not our wash day.
“She answered our look of surprise by telling how she had spent a large part of her own Christmas watching a little girl who lived in a hovel across the street.
“With the coming of nightfall, she had crossed the street and asked the child what she had been looking for so patiently all day. With tears in her eyes, the little girl answered that she must have been very naughty because Santa had not brought her one single thing.
“And I am sure the recording angel winked and smiled when that old lady lied and told the little girl that it was impossible for Santa to reach everyone on Christmas Day and that there were thousands to whom he came the day after.
“And then through the nip of the frost and the swirl of the storm, she walked most of the way across town, to ask us to help make her word good.
SEE CHILD/PAGE C6
“It is needless to say that our Christmas tree was stripped, as were those of our neighbors, to fill a wash basket with books, toys, candy and clothes to vindicate the truth of that good old soul’s assertion and assurance.
“I have always liked youngsters, and the horror of that situation hit me like a terrible blow. Here was a little child too young to understand the why, too young to be in any way responsible, with all the yearnings of a childish heart, with all the patient waiting for Santa and the day had passed without a single present.”
In Owensboro, the Goodfellows Club has worked since 1916 to make sure that no child in this community is forgotten at Christmas.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301.
Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 12
Previously reported … $48,906.56
Public Life Foundation of Owensboro,
Inc … $2,350
In memory of Lt. Woodrow Holbrook
and Capt. Gilbert Stuart Holbrook , who
died in WWII … $400
OSHRM Chapter 103 … $300
Dan and Beverly Griffith … $100
In memory of my siblings; Larry
Fulkerson, Bill Fulkerson, Doug
Fulkerson, Norma Medley, Anna
Clements, Mary Kennedy, and Lola B.
Whitesides … $100
In memory of my siblings; John D
Byrne, Jr. and Sister Elaine Byrne … $100
In memory of our parents, Mr. and Mrs.
John S. Fulkerson and Mr. and Mrs.
John D. Byrne, Sr. … $100
In memory of parents, Charles and
Linda … $100
In loving memory of Robert D. and
Laverne McRoy and Gerald and
Helen McCarty … $100
In memory of C.V. and L.L. Hall … $100
In honor of Bob and Patsy Hudson … $100
In memory of my husband, Weldon
Brumley, and Roy, Evelyn, Bobby and
Betty Howard by Wilma Brumley … $75
Don Everitt Sr. … $50
In memory of Jenettie and Penueal
Piper and Linis and Louise Burden … $25
In memory of Lydia Jenkins … $25
In memory of Curt Calhoun by Tom
Calhoun … $20
In memory of Dona Calhoun by Tom
Calhoun … $20
In memory of John D. Byrne, Jr. by
Barbara Calhoun … $20
Total as of Dec. 12 … $52,991.56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.