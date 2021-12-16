Kiyaunta Goodwin rocked the Big Blue Boat on Wednesday morning, but he ultimately stayed in it.
Goodwin, a five-star prospect who’s considered one of the best offensive tackles in the nation, announced that he will sign with UK during a Wednesday evening broadcast on CBS Sports HQ.
He’d been committed to the Wildcats since April, but his recruitment remained open over the course of the season, during and after which he frequently visited with Alabama, Michigan State and Texas A&M.
“I’ve had a chance to meet a lot of people I didn’t know I’d ever be able to meet,” Goodwin said prior to making his announcement. “ ... Been able to talk to a lot of great coaches and learn a lot of great things. ... But with that being said, I’m staying home and playing football for the University of Kentucky.”
At about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Goodwin during a web broadcast on Stadium announced that he wasn’t sure when he’d be signing but was down to two finalists, Kentucky and Michigan State. News of his second announcement, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. then pushed to 5 p.m., broke a couple hours later.
“Toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life I’m sorry I need more time,” Goodwin wrote in a Twitter message prior to making his final announcement.
Per 247Sports’ historical player rankings, Goodwin is the highest-rated player to ever sign with Kentucky, surpassing defensive lineman Justin Rogers, who signed with the Wildcats as part of the 2020 class.
A 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive tackle, Goodwin likely will compete for immediate playing time — if not a starting job — on Kentucky’s offensive line in the 2022 season.
Goodwin told CBS that “relationships” were the difference-maker at the end for him. He developed strong bonds with the staffs at Michigan State and UK. Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow had recruited him since he was in seventh grade.
“It was back and forth with both schools,” Goodwin said. “ ... I wasn’t ready this morning, but I was ready now.”
Goodwin spent his final two high school seasons at Charlestown High School in Indiana but he is a Louisville native.
Things got even better for the Wildcats later Wednesday.
Three players rated as four-star prospects by at least one major recruiting service signed with UK over the course of the day.
Two of them, Ja’Kobi Albert and Deone Walker, signed with the Wildcats early on Wednesday, while the last, Zahquan Frazier, signed later in the day. UK hosted all three on campus before a dead period went into effect on Monday.
Outgoing inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall, recently named the head coach at Troy, was Albert’s primary recruiter since he attended a UK summer camp. He worked with the receivers and defensive backs during that camp, but is expected to initially join Kentucky as a defensive back prospect.
Rivals rates Albert (5-11, 175 pounds) as a four-star recruit and the 20th best “athlete” in the country. He was committed to Auburn coming into the week.
Deone Walker, a defensive tackle, never made a public commitment but he was considered a Michigan lean for much of his recruitment.
Frazier, the last of the trio to commit at 6 p.m. EST, is rated by Rivals as a four-star cornerback and is considered the No. 3 junior-college player in the country. The addition of Frazier — 6-4, 190 pounds — eases the loss of another junior college defensive back, DeCarlos Nicholson, suffered earlier in the day; he flipped to Mississippi State, from whom UK had gotten him to flip in November.
Their commitments brought UK’s total number of 2022 players ranked as four-star prospects or better by at least one service to 11. Tayvion Robinson, a wide receiver transfer from Virginia Tech who also committed on Wednesday but whose silent commitment was widely reported Saturday, was rated as a four-star in the 2019 signing class.
