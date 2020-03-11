In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday asked churches across the state to suspend services this weekend.
He said faith is important.
But Beshear said people can worship at home or watch service on TV or the Internet where they are available.
He said he was canceling the annual Frankfort prayer breakfast on Thursday, March 12.
These are precautions, Beshear said, to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Eight cases have been reported so far -- in Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson counties.
The governor said four are hospitalized and four are quarantined at home.
A couple, he said, seem to be almost well.
Beshear also stopped all visitation at state prisons for awhile.
He said he understands that visits from family are important to both prisoners and their families.
But Beshear said he wants to be sure that coronavirus doesn't get into prisons.
And he urged school systems to be able to close within 72 hours of an outbreak in a community.
