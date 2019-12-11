Green River Area Development District Executive Director Jiten Shah announced he will retire on April 30, 2020.
“GRADD has been a great and wonderful experience,” Shaj said. “It is simply time for me to take it easy and spend time with the family. I am 73, so I think it is time anyway. When you work this many years, it is in your blood. It is only a question of how to turn it off. Luckily, I think my grandkids will help me with that.”
Shah started at GRADD as an environmental engineer in 1973 and began his role as executive director in 1987. In all, he has been with the organization for 46 years, he said.
As far as GRADD’s future, Shah said he is not concerned.
“When you think about retiring you get in the moment so much you begin to think about all of it at once,” he said. “I feel great, the culture that we have developed between the staff and board is extremely positive. We have a great report in Washington and with Kentucky legislators. We have ensured that we have a capable staff and we meet the needs of any initiative we tackle. I still have five months left, so we will see what happens. It is certainly satisfying, at the same time I feel very proud of what we have accomplished and been able to do.”
For those that have worked closely with Shah over the years, like Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, the news is bitter-sweet, Mattingly said.
“I am happy for him,” he said. “He certainly deserves his retirement and to spend time with his family. He has done a good job in preparing the staff to continue on with the strong traditions they have.”
While Shah will still be around until the end of April, the GRADD Board of Directors has started developing a search committee that will be spearheaded by GRADD Vice Chairman and Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider, said Mattingly.
“We will have to do a national search,” he said. “That will consist of advertisements, social media posts, contacting the National
see gradd/page C3
Association of Development Districts and various other organizations and we will go from there. We hate to lose that experience as well as his (Shah) historical and institutional knowledge. I personally will hate to lose his innovative spirit. It will be a loss, but things go on.”
GRADD is a regional planning agency that serves Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties, and offers assistance in the fields of aging and social services; community and economic development; transportation planning; and workforce development.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.