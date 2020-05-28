For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.
MONDAY, 6-1
1% milk, pinto beans, corn, mixed greens, applesauce, cornbread, vinegar and margarine.
TUESDAY, 6-2
1% milk, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, wheat bun, margarine and a fresh orange.
WEDNESDAY, 6-3
1% milk, BBQ chicken, green beans, sweet potatoes, pudding, wheat bun and margarine.
THURSDAY, 6-4
1% milk, pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, Parmesan cheese and raisins.
FRIDAY, 6-5
1% milk, baked chicken breast, mixed greens, cabbage, mixed fruit, wheat bread and margarine.
June Dietary tip: One of the best ways to maintain a healthy body weight is to eat low fat or nonfat foods.
June exercise tip: For some easy ways to get more active, try taking a walk or swim and taking the stairs instead of the elevator.
