A Logan County grand jury handed down an indictment on Logan County attorney Stewart Wheeler on Friday.
Wheeler, whose practice is in Russellville, has been indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony, and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more), a Class D felony.
According to the indictment, Wheeler allegedly committed the offense on or between July 19, 2019 of theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1 million) when he took $14,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another of funds that he was not entitled to.
The indicted also alleges that on or between July 24, 2019, Wheeler committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but less than $10,000) when he took $6,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another of funds that he was not entitled to.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Kentucky temporarily suspended Wheeler from practicing law in the state. Wheeler’s practice areas were in bankruptcy, criminal law, DUI and DWI and personal injury.
This action came after an investigation by the Inquiry Commission alleging there is probable cause to believe Wheeler has been misappropriating client funds for personal use.
The order, signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton, said Wheeler had responded to the petition, even conceding some guilt; but insists he has not maliciously committed any wrongdoing. The order also states that Wheeler intends to resign his membership to the Kentucky Bar Association, although there is no record of whether he has taken steps to do so.
In addition, Wheeler cannot handle any client funds, including making deposits, withdrawals, transfers, or issuing any checks, that may be held in two specified escrow accounts.
The order gives Wheeler 20 days to notify his clients in writing of his inability to provide further legal services and requires that he cease any advertising activities.
A warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued at the return of his indictment.
Wheeler turned himself into the Logan County Detention Center on Monday. He has been issued a $20,000 bond. Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on April 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
