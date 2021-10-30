Grayson County band headed to KMEA semifinals

Grayson County High School’s marching band is headed to the Kentucky Music Educators Association semifinals on Saturday.
Last weekend, the band performed at the Class 4A West Regional Competition in Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions.
Ashley Bell, GCHS band director, said this year, KMEA changed the rules so that the top six bands will make it to semifinals, not the top eight.
GCHS finished fifth with a score of 76.3. Bell said they were at a slight disadvantage since they were the first band to perform that day.
“We had to go on the field first and you don’t ever really want to be first … judges have a tendency to call back their scores a little bit,” Bell said.
The band’s show this year is called “Constricted.” Bell said it is based loosely on a boa constrictor, where the band uses certain movements and props to give the illusion of a snake. The show progresses until the props and color guard have “constricted” and surrounded the band.
Using judge comments from the Hopkinsville performance, Bell said the band will implementing changes and improvements including dynamics in the music and changing certain visual elements. She said they’re also rewriting the closer visually to give it more impact.
This season, Bell said the biggest challenge has been the holes in rehearsal. As COVID-19 quarantines for students occur, this causes holes during marching rehearsal which can be difficult to deal with. Bell said there was one performance where they had 16 holes.
“Our attendance has been much better lately, which is also why I think we’ve been able to perform better because most of our kids seem to be kind of over the hurdle of quarantines,” she said.
In addition to the KMEA, the final performance for the season is the Bands of American Grand Nationals at the Lucas Oil Stadium 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
