Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) has announced the names of students who made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.
The President’s Honor List is awarded to full-time and part-time students who are eligible based on the following criteria. Full-time degree-seeking students earning a 4.0 grade-point average and successfully completing at least 12 hours of course work for the academic term, excluding developmental courses, are included in the full-time student President’s Honor List.
Part-time student President’s Honor List eligibility criteria includes: a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average and a cumulative total of at least 18 KCTCS semester credits. For subsequent terms, a part-time degree-seeking student must earn a 4.0 grade-point average, three additional credits or more for the term, a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and a cumulative total of at least 21 KCTCS credits.
For Spring 2022, 159 full-time students and 35 part-time students made the President’s Honor List.
The Dean’s List recognizes academic excellence in students who achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average overall for the semester. Part-time students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher to be on the Dean’s List.
For Spring 2022, 433 full-time and 396 part-time students made the Dean’s List.
ECTC congratulates all the students who earned these academic honors.
Grayson County students earning recognition on the ECTC honors lists are as follows:
President’s List, Part-TimeMatthew Davis and Maranda McCormick
President’s List, Full-TimeAustin Alvey, Seth Armstrong, Madelyn Blalock, Stacy Cockrell, Emma Griffin, Chloe Hancock, Baylee Harrington, Shannon Heaverin, Kelly Kromer, Joshua Milliner, Merissa Probus, Hannah Saltsman, Joseph Sims, Jonathan Smith, Gracie Vanmetre, Dominic Vigil, Ashley Vincent, Kennadi Walters, and Kristina Whittington
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Haleigh Brooks, Emily Cooley, Kaylor Decker, Elizabeth Downs, Alan Downs, Madison Duvall, Natasha Evans, Jadyn Forsyth, Tyler Gallahue, Lakota Geheber, Ryan Gilbey, Josue Guanipa, Haley Hart, Alyssa Higdon, Rita King, Jessica Ladouceur, James McGill, Shelby Pierce, Hannah Portman, Bridgett Rudnick, Carl Rutter, Kimberly Schmidt, Tabitha Stewart, Jonathon Stone, Olivia Sweeney, Catherine Terven, Karley Tilford, Hannah Tomes, Kalynn Vincent, Charles Willis, and Miky Wright
Dean’s List, Full-TimeJosie Decker, Ashley Dotson, Cheyenne Downs, Bernice Felli, Jackson Filburn, Romero Guanipa, Braelyn Hayes, Stetson Higdon, Christian Johnson, Channa Lay, Lindsey Mudd, Crystal Newton, Savannah Nietzold, Jessica Odom, Shelby Riggs, Christopher Robinson, Braxton Robinson, Shelby Saltsman, Curtis Schmidt, Braden Shartzer, Emma Stone, Sam Stringer, Erin Terry, Cameron Wells, and Hannah Willis
