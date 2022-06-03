A dozen members of the Grayson County High School archery team have qualified for the World Archery Tournament, which is scheduled to be held later in the month.
The GCHS archers who have qualified for the World Archery Tournament are Adasyn Cain, Mikayla Clemons, Wyatt Clemons, Ethan Crawford, Jaxson Escue, Jacob Huff, Nicolas Mudd, Paul Overton, Addy Porter, Garrett Priddy, Madison Stamper and Jarek Whitworth.
The Grayson County High School archery team has thrived throughout the 2022 season.
The World Archery Tournament is slated to be held June 23-25 at the Exposition Center in Louisville.
