Members of the 12th District are preparing to compete in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
A look at the 12th District boys basketball teams follows. Teams are listed in no particular order.
Grayson County (14-15)Senior wing River Blanton is back to lead the Cougars. As a junior, Blanton averaged 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Blanton led the Cougars in both scoring and rebounding during his junior campaign.
However, Grayson County lost Keegan Sharp (11.7 ppg), Hunter Tomes (7.2 ppg) and Chandler McCrady (6.5 ppg) to graduation.
In addition to Blanton, Grayson County returns senior guard Brayden Childress, eighth grade guard Jack Logsdon and senior forward Dillon Horn.
Poised to make an impact on the varsity level, eighth grade guard Kadin Hanshaw is another talented young player for the Cougars.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. After making an appearance in the Third Region Boys Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Head coach Travis Johnston guides the Cougars.
Butler County (16-11)Senior guard Brody Hunt (14.0 ppg 5.3 rpg) is back to lead former 12th District frontrunner Butler County. Hunt led the Bears in scoring during his junior campaign.
Along with Hunt, sophomore forward Lawson Rice (12 ppg, 6.1 rpg) is back for the Bears.
In addition to Hunt and Rice, sophomore guard Ty Price is another talented player poised to deliver for Butler County in the 2022-23 season.
Butler County lost second-leading scorer Jagger Henderson (12.5 ppg), top rebounder Solomon Flener (10.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Isaac Dockery (6.7 ppg) and Braden Dockery (3.3 ppg) to graduation.
After falling to Grayson County in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys Basketball Tournament, Butler County exited the 2021-22 season 16-11.
Head coach Calvin Dockery guides the Bears.
Edmonson County (15-13)
The Wildcats must replace leading scorer Trace Taylor (12.3 ppg). Edmonson County lost two of its top three scorers to graduation but returns senior forward Braden Wall (12.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg). As a junior, Wall ranked as Edmonson County’s second-leading scorer and led the Wildcats in rebounding.
Along with Wall, Edmonson County returns senior forward Braxton Highbaugh (7.5 ppg) and senior guard Tyler Anderson (5.9 ppg).
After falling in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys Basketball Tournament, Edmonson County ended the 2021-22 season 15-13.
Head coach Brad Johnson guides the Wildcats.
Whitesville Trinity (16-16)
Double figures scorers Landon Huff (14.7 ppg) and Nathan Hernandez (10.9) are both back for the Raiders.
Huff is a senior forward/guard.
Hernandez is a senior guard.
Additional experienced players who have returned for Whitesville Trinity include senior center/forward Landon Smith (8.3 ppg) and senior guard Gavin Howard (8.3 ppg).
After finishing as the 12th District runner-up and making an appearance in the Third Region Boys Basketball Tournament, Whitesville Trinity exited the 2021-22 season 16-16.
Head coach Nathan West guides the Raiders.
