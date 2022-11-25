Members of the 12th District are preparing to compete in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
A look at the 12th District girls basketball teams follows. Teams are listed in no particular order.
Grayson County (3-22)
After notching three wins in its previous campaign, Grayson County is expected to show much improvement during the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
Junior Sydney Perkins (13.4 ppg) is back to lead the Lady Cougars. Perkins led Grayson County in scoring during her sophomore season.
Accompanying Perkins, senior Aryssa Riggs (7.1 ppg) is back for Grayson County after ranking as the team’s second-leading scorer in the 2021-22 season.
Among the additional returning players for Grayson County are Sutten VanMeter (So.), Isabel Blanton (So.), Briley Renfrow (Sr.) and Kenedi Green (Fr.).
Following a loss in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County concluded the 2021-22 girls high school basketball season 3-22.
Head coach Todd Johnston guides the Lady Cougars.
Whitesville Trinity (13-12)Set to compete in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season, Whitesville Trinity must replace four seniors from its previous team.
Senior guard Josie Aull is poised to lead the Lady Raiders. Aull ranked as Whitesville Trinity’s second-leading scorer as a junior, averaging 11.8 points per game.
Whitesville Trinity lost leading scorer Cassidy Morris (17.8 ppg) to graduation.
Along with Aull, sophomore forward Kenzie McDowell (4.0 ppg) is back for the Lady Raiders.
After falling in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls Basketball Tournament, Whitesville Trinity exited the 2021-22 season 13-12.
Head coach Emily Hernandez guides the Lady Raiders.
Butler County (25-4)Reigning 12th District girls basketball champion Butler County will be without several experienced players from its 2021-22 team.
Faced with the task of rebuilding, Butler County lost four of its top six scorers to graduation.
Senior forward/guard Jenna Phelps (7.0 ppg) and junior guard Taylor Leach (6.6 ppg) are set to lead the Lady Bears.
After making an appearance in the Third Region Girls Basketball Tournament, Butler County exited the 2021-22 season 25-4.
Head coach Lexie Belcher guides the Lady Bears.
Edmonson County (11-21)Edmonson County lost its leading scorer to graduation but returns multiple experienced players.
Carriann Williams (Fr., 7.5 ppg), Lily Jane Vincent (Sr., 7.1 ppg) and Annie Kiper (Sr., 8.2 ppg) are the top players back for the Lady Cats.
After finishing as the 12th District runner-up and making an appearance in the Third Region Girls Basketball Tournament, Edmonson County exited the 2021-22 season 11-21.
Head coach Bartley Weaver guides the Lady Cats.
