The Grayson County Extension Office will host a beef field day on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. CST.
Kevin Laurent, Beef Specialist, will be presenting on extending the Grazing Season. The location of the beef field day will be at 547 Warren Purcell Rd. in Leitchfield KY, 42754. This event will qualify for educational training for CAIP!
You can contact the Grayson County Extension Office to register. Must RSVP by Sept. 6 by calling the office at (270) 259-3492.
