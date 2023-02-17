The calendar for Grayson County Schools’ 2023-2024 school year was approved earlier this month.
Following a calendar survey in which the third of three options (Option C) was the most popular choice, that calendar was set by the Grayson County School Board last week. It includes 174 total days of instruction.
This calendar will make kindergarten through 12th grade students’ first day of school Aug. 2, 2023; Fall Break Oct. 2-6, 2023; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24, 2023; Christmas Break Dec. 21, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024; Spring Break April 1-8, 2024; and kindergarten through 12th grade students’ last day of school May 16, 2024.
The first day for preschool students will be Aug. 15, 2023, and preschool students’ last day of school will be May 9, 2024.
A number of dates have been set as possible makeup days, including Feb. 19; April 1, 2, and/or 3; and/or May 20, 22, 23, and/or 24. Days may also be made up through non-traditional instruction (NTI).
Other notable dates through the 2023-24 school year will include Aug. 1 (opening day for staff); Sept. 4 (Labor Day, no school); Sept. 18 (mandatory professional development [PD] for staff/no school for students); Oct. 23 (mandatory PD for staff/no school for students); Nov. 7 (Election Day, no school); Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no school); Feb. 19 (Presidents Day, no school for students/flex PD for staff); March 22 (mandatory PD for staff/no school for students); and May 17 (closing day for staff).
For more information, visit graysoncountyschools.com.
