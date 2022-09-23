The high-school golf season will continue for at least another week for three Grayson County golfers.
Junior Landon Skees and sophomore Jackson Mayes qualified out of the 5th Region Tournament at the Elizabethtown Country Club on Monday for the semi-state tournament as individuals, and then junior Natalie Garrett also earned a spot with her strong play at Tuesday’s regional tournament.
The boys’ semi-state is Monday at Heritage Hills Golf course in Shepherdsville with the girls on Tuesday, also at Heritage Hills.
Skees fired a round of 77 and tied for third overall. Mayes shot an 81 and tied for seventh.
Both players last season also qualified for the state tournament.
Skees said his short game gave him the boost he needed.
“My chipping and putting were pretty good,” he said. “And really I just played pretty good overall today.”
He said the par-72 Elizabethtown Country Club layout favors his game.
“I haven’t played here much, but the times that I have, I’ve played pretty good,” he said. “The pins were in pretty good areas and I knew what shots to hit.”
He said he was 1-under over the first few holes on the front side and then ran into some trouble with a few bogeys.
“I didn’t get worked up about it or anything because I still had a pretty good score,” he said.
Mayes also enjoyed a strong round and has said his goal is to make it to the state tournament all four years of high school so he’s halfway there. The semi-state also is known as the first round of the state tournament, according to KHSAA.
The Cougars finished seventh as a team in the 14-team field with a 390-team score.
Other scores for the Cougars were Blaine Brooks 103 and Jake Rogers 129.
Garrett turned in one of her best rounds of the season to finish eighth overall in the tournament. She took 14 shots off her score from late July when she played on the same course in the Central Hardin Invitational.
GCHS head coach Tony Embry said the last girls’ golfer to earn a berth in the state tournament was in 2019 when Abigail Garrett — Natalie’s sister — earned a spot.
He said having three players advance past region is good for the entire program.
“I know Landon and Jackson both enjoyed themselves last year in Bowling Green at the state tournament and I hope we can reach it again this year,” Embry said. “With Natalie being our only really experienced girl, it is very important for the younger and less experienced players to see what it takes to reach the state, and it gives them a sense of ‘if my teammate can do it, so can I.’
“Advancing to the KHSAA State Tournament is a huge plus for our kids and our program,” he added. “Our younger kids get to see kids they play and practice with succeed, and hopefully it is a motivation tool for them to work harder and try to reach that level. Golf is the one sport that, whether you have a school of 200 or 2,000, you can still be successful on the golf course.”
Other players for the Lady Cougars at region were Alyssa Merrifield, who shot a 118, Izzie Weedman a 150 and Addy Mudd a 169.
The top two teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams from the regional advanced to Heritage Hills where teams and players from the 5th through 8th region will compete for the state tournament in Bowling Green.
30 golfers from each first round of state will advance to the state tournament for a total of 90 participants — the top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites.
