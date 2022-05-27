Grayson County High School celebrated the accomplishment of 300 graduates last Friday night, May 20.
The GCHS Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on the high school’s football field beginning at 7 p.m.
With the football field’s new bleachers full of family and friends, the Class of 2022 graduates proceeded to their seats to the traditional tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” before senior Noah Snyder opened the event with an invocation.
GCHS Principal Lacy Cox then provided the welcome address to all attendees before turning the podium over to 2022 Senior Class President Katie Skaggs.
Skaggs thanked all the school faculty and staff, as well as family and friends, who supported the Class of 2022 during their school careers before turning her attention to her classmates, whom she encouraged to always make good choices that will “bring positivity to yourself and others.”
With the past school year being the first one of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic, Skaggs said it also brought a number of firsts for her class, including the inaugural Prom on the Square, talent show, and GCHS cruise-in, among other events.
She also advised her classmates not to take the little things in life for granted as they will, one day, become the big things they remember.
“As we begin this new chapter in our lives, whether you are becoming a farmer, going to college far away, staying close to home, or whatever the next step is for you, I wish each and every one of you success — not success in everyone else’s eyes, but success in your own,” Skaggs said. “Congratulations, Class of 2022, and thank you for the memories that you have created that will last a lifetime.”
Following Skaggs’ Class President Address, senior members of the GCHS choir performed leading up to Senior Counselor Diane Harned’s recognition of students receiving various honors, including Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude — honorary titles held by students identifying levels of distinction.
“The students of the Class of 2022 have worked endlessly to academically perform at a standard of excellence,” Harned said.
Summa Cum Laude students wore gold cords signifying they had a weighted GPA of 4.0 or higher; Magna Cum Laude students wore gold and white cords, signifying they had a weighted GPA of 3.8 to 3.9; and Cum Laude students wore white cords, signifying they had a weighted GPA of 3.5-3.7.
After this recognition, senior All-State choir members performed “Friend Medley” prior to Harned’s presenting the graduates from the Class of 2022 to the Grayson County Board of Education to receive their diplomas.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson handed out diplomas to each graduate, and, when all had returned to their seats, they were led by class officers in the ceremonial Turning of the Rings and Turning of the Tassel.
At the conclusion of these traditions, Cox closed the commencement, saying, “Class of 2022, you are dismissed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.