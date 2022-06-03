Grayson County had six athletes qualify for and compete at KTCCCA Middle School State competition on Saturday, May 28.
Daniel Ratley, Landon Lowery, Shane Hall, and Lane Beasley ran in the 4x800 and 4x400.
Hall also competed in the 800m run, and Beasley also competed in the high jump clearing 5’6” to claim 4th.
Teegan Piggott competed in the 100m dash, 200m dash, and discus.
Zach Pierce came in 7th in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet.
