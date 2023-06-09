The 70th annual WHAS Crusade for Children came to an end on Sunday with a final tote board of $6,232,176.70 — the second highest total in the organization’s history — and Grayson County and Breckinridge County worked together to provide more than $125,000 to that total.
Grayson County fire departments were in service over the weekend for the Crusade for Children, as firefighters stood in the streets collecting donations from passersby.
The annual fundraiser benefits schools across Kentucky through grants given to local schools for supplies that enhance learning for disadvantaged children.
The money raised by Grayson County and Breckinridge County was collected Sunday at the Ronald H. Hudson Fire Station #1 on Brandenburg Road, and, Grayson County departments collected more than $38,000.
Additionally, this year, a portion of the collection included almost $200 from Grayson County Middle School students, who held a penny drive during school for the organization.
Last year, the Crusade awarded a grant to the local school system, which was used to purchase communication boards for students, which are especially helpful for nonverbal students.
Total collections tabulated at Leitchfield Fire Station #1 were as follows:
Wax Volunteer Fire Department — $1,882.54
East Grayson County Volunteer Fire Department — $6,749.01
Clarkson Fire & Rescue — $14,782.02
Leitchfield Fire Department — $14,791.91
Webster — $3,615.11
Custer Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department — $6,223.40
Irvington Volunteer Fire Department — $7,744.43
McDaniels Fire & Rescue — $11,750
Hardinsburg Volunteer Fire Department — $21,095.20.
Harned Fire & Rescue — $36,513.13
The Crusade’s highest amount of funds raised to date was garnered during its 50th anniversary in 2003, with a tally of $6,307,583. Since 1954, the Crusade for Children has raised more than $211 million.
