The 2022 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship, held this past Saturday on Leitchfield Public Square, drew competitors from eight states, as well as one from Canada.
Officials with the contest, which celebrated its 11th year this year, said a total of 92 contestants — consisting of musicians from Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada — took part in the event.
The winners of the various categories were as follows:
• Small Fry Fiddle (Ages 8 and Under) — Lily Coleman, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama
• Jr. Jr. Fiddle (Ages 9 through 12) — McKenna Peterson, of Fulshear, Texas
• Guitar — Tyler Andal, of Nashville, Tennessee
• Jr. Fiddle (Ages 13 through 17) — Noah Goebel, of Elkton, Kentucky
• Young Adult Fiddle (Ages 18 to 39) — Andrew Lin, of Lexington, Kentucky
• Mandolin — Tyler Andal, of Nashville, Tennessee
• Adult Fiddle (Ages 40-59) — Joel Whittinghill, of Bowling Green, Kentucky
• Sr. Fiddle (Ages 60 and Over) — Marcia Denton, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
• Banjo — Noah Goebel, of Elkton, Kentucky
• Dancing — No Holds Barred (All Ages) — Maci Belfiore, of Cecilia, Kentucky
• Championship Fiddle-Off — Joel Whittinghill, of Bowling Green, Kentucky
• Bud Meredith Showmanship Award — Kerry Varble, of Salem, Ohio
The contest was judged by Justin Branum and Aynsley Porchak, both of Tennessee, as well as Brad Riley, of Texas.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said, during Monday’s meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, that he appreciates the efforts of all individuals who worked on the event, and cited revenues obtained from the city restaurant tax as a primary source of funding for events such as the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship.
The contest is held annually on the third weekend in July, and the next Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 starting at 9 a.m.
For more information or to view a livestream video of the 2022 contest, visit twinlakesfiddler.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.