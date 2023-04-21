Basketball is in Mike “Coach Mac” McClintic’s blood — it always has been, and probably always will be.
A coach since 1978 when he returned to Orleans, Indiana where he played and graduated from to become an assistant coach, McClintic, 67, has been on the sidelines as either an assistant or head coach.
So when the Grayson County High School girls’ head basketball coaching job opened in March where he has spent the last two years at the school, including serving as an assistant on the boys’ coaching staff under Travis Johnston, it became intriguing to him to once again lead a program.
“I had several talks with Travis and my family before I did it,” he said of applying. “I’m in it for the program, I’m not in it to get any accolades or anything like that…It’s in my blood. I don’t know anything else to do. My wife could tell you that. I’ve done it since 1978 as an assistant coach, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
McClintic replaces Todd Johnston, who coached the Lady Cougars for two seasons, compiling a 14-39 record. He’s the fourth girls basketball head coach in the last six years at GCHS.
“I’ve been up there two years with coach Travis Johnston and I really enjoyed that and I got to watch the girls play some and I’m good friends with coach Todd Johnston and I thought the girls played hard and I just thought it would be fun to coach them,” he said. “
He spent close to 20 years coaching the girls and boys basketball programs at Edmonson County before retiring in 2021. He previously had coached in Indiana.
The retirement was short-lived.
“I’ve been here because I think the world of Travis and I really enjoyed being around him and coaching under him,” McClintic said. “Being an older coach, I learned some things from Travis that’s going to help me. He does some things differently offensively and defensively than I did and I kind of took his ideas and will implement them in my ideas.”
He said he met with the team since it was announced that he had taken the job and that went well. He also said he planned to have an open gym for returning players last Tuesday.
The team expects to return six of its top seven scorers and four of its top six rebounders off an 11-17 squad.
“I just like the way they play, they seem to play hard and they listen,” he said of his first team at GCHS. “We had a good meeting the other day and I really liked it.”
A son of a Methodist minister, McClintic said as a child his family moved around quite often. He was born in Columbus, Indiana and quickly fell in love with the game.
He said he prefers his teams “…to get out in transition as much as possible, but if it isn’t there we want to set up and run our plays. I’m into motion offense. Defensively we’ll play every defense possible.”
GCHS Athletic Director Robert Kinkade said adding McClintic as a head coach for the girls’ basketball program will be good for the players.
“Coach McClintic will be a great addition to our athletic program,” he said. “Coach McClintic is beloved by his peers and his former players. We are excited to add someone who cares about kids as much as Coach McClintic.”
Coach Mac, as he’s affectionately known, said once again leading the program is something he’s excited to take on.
“I’m going to try and get it going for several years,” he said. “Being around these girls and being around basketball kind of makes a guy feel young.”
McClintic also has served as an assistant athletic director at GCHS.
