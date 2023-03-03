It’s been 30 years since the boys’ basketball team at Grayson County High School captured the 3rd Region title, and for players such as Ernie Perkins and Doug Robinson, the memories of that time in their lives and for that team, have hardly faded with time.
Instead, memories of that magical run and the entirety of the 1992-93 season mean more than ever, and that period of life for the Cougars has taken on an even greater significance.
“It was the best time of my life,” said Perkins, one of seven seniors on that team. He’s now the Property Valuation Administrator in Grayson County. “We played fast paced. We were a very smart team, a very fundamental team. Most teams that tried to press us didn’t press us for very long because we didn’t turn the ball over. We just had a good group of smart guys.”
It was the first of what has become three boys’ region titles since the school opened in the fall of 1974 after high schools in Caneyville, Clarkson and Leitchfield consolidated to become Grayson County High School.
It became a time where the team was celebrated after beating Breckinridge County in the region championship game on the Cougars’ home court before a crowd that packed into the gym with many fans so close to the end lines that players were within a foot or two.
“After we won it, you remember the community got behind it and you saw stuff hanging all over the place and so many people went up there (Rupp Arena for the state tournament),” said Robinson, the superintendent of Grayson County Schools. “It helped pull people together, I guess.”
The Cougars’ run to a region championship started long before that stretch that saw Grayson County win tight postseason games to become one of the last 16 teams left standing.
The core was a collection of seven seniors from all parts of the county. The 1993 Cougars truly were a team that represented all parts of the county.
“A couple of us were Clarkson kids, couple from Leitchfield and a few from Caneyville,” Robinson said. “I think in middle school, they kind of divided things up and you played some games as a Clarkson, Caneyville and Leitchfield team, and then after Christmas they kind of put us all together, if I remember that correctly, and we played a little schedule together.”
The championship season started with a shaky start with three losses in the first four games, but the team, Perkins said, wasn’t fazed.
“We never looked backwards, we always looked forward and to the next game,” Perkins said. “That was one of the great things about that team. We were all great friends on that team and we didn’t care who got the spotlight for that night; we didn’t have superstars on that team. We just had a good group of players and a good group of coaches who motivated us.”
Head coach Bill Lee, who had led Caneyville to the 1968 3rd Region title, didn’t panic. The team kept working and growing.
“I think we probably snuck up on people, but when you’re young and that age, you feel like you can win every game,” said Robinson, Lee’s son-in-law. “We just had the mentality that we could win and we were all pretty close even outside of basketball. Most of those senior guys we ran around together and we just played ball and it didn’t matter who was the leading scorer and who wasn’t and we just tried to win.”
The run to the region title, Robinson admitted was “probably a long shot.” The Cougars were just 15-10 entering postseason play.
In the postseason, when all things are possible, the Cougars found ways to win — right off the bat.
Grayson County went to overtime in the district tournament semifinals to beat McLean County just to keep the season alive.
“Ohio County was probably the best team in the district and we beat them maybe once in the regular season,” Perkins said. “They had a pretty good team.”
A loss to Ohio County in the district final sent the Cougars into region play on their home court as a district runnerup.
Once in region, the Cougars had an edge — they were on their homecourt, a rarity in the region.
Robinson said Grayson County and Breckinridge County school districts led a charge to have the region tournament played at school sites instead of only at the Owensboro Sportscenter where it is now, and had been for years back then.
“We always knew our freshmen year that we would be hosting region and it was always in our mind that’s our advantage,” said Perkins, a guard on the team. “Our old middle school coach Charlie Hawk always instilled in us that there were two ways to get to the state tournament — you can either go up and buy a ticket or you can take a bus. And that always stuck to us.”
The Cougars beat Whitesville Trinity in the region opener and knocked off region powerhouse Owensboro in double overtime in the semifinals to set the stage for the final.
“The crowd atmosphere was unbelievable,” Robinson said. “The gym was packed and everybody was down there. It was standing-room only and people were there almost on the out-of-bounds line.”
He called the gym “electric.”
The fans — at least the Grayson County supporters — were sent into a frenzy when the Cougars rallied from down six points with 1:13 to play to win 57-54, beating the Fighting Tigers for the first time in three games that season.
“You’ve got to have some luck on your side and some things just fell into place,” said Robinson, a forward on that team.
The aftermath of the win was life-changing as the team embraced its newfound fame.
“We all could have ran for mayor and won,” Perkins said. “It was a huge deal. We had so many pep rallies, so many events. I remember for the state tournament, they pretty much shut the whole county down. There probably wasn’t a business open in the whole county. It was just a neat experience…something I wish my kids could experience.”
Perkins has two daughters, Sydney, a junior, and Jordan, a seventh-grader, in the Lady Cougars’ basketball program.
In the state tournament, the Cougars went up against Warren Central on March 18, 1993, a team they had beaten by 12 points earlier in the season, Perkins said.
Grayson County grabbed an early 10-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Perkins, but the Dragons, who would lose in the state tournament second round to eventual state champion Marion County, took the lead for good 90 seconds later in what became a 73-57 loss for the Cougars.
“It’s a little bit different when you get up there to Rupp Arena versus your regular gym,” said Robinson, who had a game-high 21 points. “They kind of got on us and played pretty well.”
The Dragons forced Grayson County into 20 turnovers that led to 24 points in front of a crowd of 18,675 people — about 3,000 less than the entire population in 1993 of Grayson County.
“We never got in a rhythm that we normally play in in that game and I can remember we didn’t shoot the ball that well,” said Perkins, who finished with 12 points. Grayson County went 18-for-54 from the field for 33.3%, but the Cougars were just 7-of-31 on 3-pointers.
The 12 players who all saw playing time in the game were Ralph Bostick, Joe Hack, Todd Gibson, Dan Peterson, Jason Davis, Chad White, Talbott Behnken, Darren Embry, Bobby Adams, Jody Henderson, Robinson and Perkins.
Just like that, the time of their young lives was over. The impact, however, of that one season lives on.
“The stuff Bill Lee and Leon Davis, the two coaches, taught me, I use every day of my life,” Perkins said. “The life lessons it teaches and what I was taught goes a long way. There’s not one guy on that team that’s not highly successful.”
Grayson County has won the region twice since then in 2001 and 2009, and Robinson has a connection to all of the GCHS state basketball teams.
“I played here and went to the state tournament, in 2001 I was an assistant coach, and I was principal here when we went the next time and superintendent when the girls went (in 2017),” he said. “It’s been intriguing to see when you go as a player, coach, administrator and so on and see the level of how it all works. You want to make it special for all of your players, coaches and communities.”
That 1993 experience — that captivating time for that team and for so many others — is something that will be carried on for the rest of their lives.
