If you’re lost, you can look and you will find me
Time after time.
If you fall, I will catch you, I’ll be waiting
Time after time. — Cyndi Lauper/ Rob Hyman
I’ll turn 68 on Monday, May 16. For various reasons, I find that I’m abandoning my bucket list — my list of things I swore I’d do someday before I die.
From 1981 to 1985, I served in the US Army as a photojournalist/public affairs specialist. From June 1983 to September 1985, I was stationed at Nellingen Kaserne near Stuttgart (then West) Germany. I never once went home on leave during those 27 months. I spent all my leave time traveling in Europe. I visited Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, England twice, the Netherlands twice, and France more times than I can remember. I had a French girlfriend in Lyon.
I drank a lot in those days, and Europe was a drunkard’s dream. An excellent draft beer in Germany cost one Deutsch mark, and a draft Heineken in Amsterdam cost one guilder — about 25 cents in American money. I could buy a fifth of good American whiskey on post at the AAFES (Army and Air Force Exchange Service) store for about $3. (No state or federal taxes were applied.)
At times the Army was quite intense, and my duties were quite demanding. At times, however, I was free to enjoy the wonders of European culture, and I swore I’d return as a civilian someday.
Nowadays it looks like that is never going to happen. The threat of COVID has made overseas travel — and any kind of travel — less appealing. More importantly, the Army post where I lived and worked for 27 months, Nellingen Kaserne, is gone. It’s now a housing community called Scharnhauser Park.
According to Wikipedia: “Nellingen Kaserne was closed as part of the US Forces drawdown after German Reunification and the Gulf War. In 1992 the installation was closed and the property was returned to the German government, which partially razed and redeveloped the site.
“Of particular note was the environmental design used in the redevelopment, begun in 1996. The redevelopment plan included reuse of building materials from the former Nellingen Kaserne, energy and water efficient buildings and an extension of a light rail line to the new community. The end result is Scharnhauser Park, which now contains over 3,500 housing units and hosts a population of over 6,000...The total cost of redevelopment has exceeded € 1.5 billion.
“Very little of the former US installation remains, but a few of the pre-World War II buildings from the Luftwaffe have been remodeled and retained.”
I suppose it might be interesting to see if I can recognize anything that’s left of the old Nellingen Kaserne — but mostly I’m thinking goodbye and auf Wiedersehen. I wish every military installation in the world was closed and redeveloped into a modern, environmentally friendly housing community. Wouldn’t that be nice?
In 1976, I married my high school sweetheart, Karen Fiene. I was 21; she was 19. In 1978 we divorced. As far as divorces go, ours seemed exceptionally hurtful and unpleasant. (Probably everyone feels that way about their divorce.) Fortunately, we had no children, and she moved to a different state.
Still I struggled mightily without her. I flopped around for a couple years, then enlisted in the Army in 1981. (Broke, brokenhearted, and dang near suicidal, I suffered from French Foreign Legion Syndrome, not to be confused with Legionnaires’ disease.)
The last time I spoke to Karen Fiene was in 1982. I called her from a phone booth at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. She wasn’t glad to hear from me. She would become an architect soon, and there I was a private in the Army — which rather proved her point that I was a drunken loser.
Later that same year, I took a week of leave time and caught a MAC (Military Airlift Command) flight to Oakland California to visit an old friend, Laura Leith. My ex-wife Karen was finishing up her architecture degree nearby. I thought about calling and trying to see Karen, but our last conversation hadn’t gone well, so I deemed it best to let sleeping dogs lie, as they say.
In the summer of 1986 I was a civilian, and my ex-wife was an architect in San Francisco. I was ready to leave the Florida Keys, where I had been living since my discharge from the Army. My old friend Laura invited me to room with her in Marin County, California. So, I loaded up my Toyota Corona station wagon and drove to California.
There I found my ex-wife’s name and number in the phone book. I considered calling her. I thought about showing up at her office and saying, “Hello, remember me?”
Ultimately, though, I did not call or pop in for a visit. If I had to give a reason, I’d say the reason was fear. I was afraid of being hurt, again. After six months I left the Bay Area — and any chance that I might have to see my ex-wife again.
I was always a good letter writer, even as a child. During the past 40-odd years, I’ve honed my writing skills. I’ve written all sorts of poetry, and songs, and stories, and novels, and columns — and letters. I swore that someday I’d write a letter to my ex-wife, Karen Fiene.
Nowadays it looks like that isn’t going to happen. It’s been 40 years since we last talked. I don’t know what I would say to her now. The nicest thing that I could say is that I never hated her. It’s true — I have never hated her. But what kind of thing is that to say? It’s not exactly a compliment, now is it?
And so again it’s probably best to let sleeping dogs lie, as they say.
I have, however, fulfilled one task on my bucket list. I recently wrote a letter, not to my ex-wife, but to the pop star Cyndi Lauper. I had a little story to tell Cyndi.
It was autumn, 1985. I was in the Army in Germany. I was on a routine assignment, covering a change-of-command ceremony. I had flown on a helicopter quite some distance to get there — wherever there was.
Later that day it was starting to get dark, and there was no sign of the helicopter that was supposed to fly me back to Nellingen Kaserne. I was unsure of my location. If the helicopter didn’t show, I didn’t know how I’d get back.
Soon I would be discharged from the Army. I had no idea what I’d do stateside as a civilian. The thing that weighed most heavily upon me was the fact that I didn’t have a sweetie waiting for me.
So there I sat in a German cafe, drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes, waiting for the helicopter and feeling oh so lonely and alone. When I first heard Cyndi Lauper’s megahit, “Time After Time,” playing on the radio. It affected me profoundly. I felt like someone truly cared. I felt like she had written that for me.
In response to my letter, Cyndi sent me an autographed 8 x 10 photo. She didn’t have to do that, but she did. Thank you, Cyndi Lauper.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
