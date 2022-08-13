With the recent and overwhelming rejection of a constitutional amendment to prohibit abortion in deep red Kansas, and with the upcoming Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2 on our November ballot, it’s a good time for Kentuckians to carefully consider one of our most difficult issues — abortion.
In the classic 1971 movie, Fiddler on the Roof, a telling scene is a gathering in the village. As one of the men reads a story to the others from the paper, a lively discussion ensues. The very opinionated and older Mendel says he’s not interested in the outside world, and Reb Tevye says, “He’s right. As the Good Book says, if you spit in the air, it lands on your face.” But young Perchik objects, saying, “Nonsense! You can’t close your eyes to what’s happening in the world!” Reb Tevye considers this and says, “He’s right.” Another man points at Mendel and Perchik and exclaims, “He’s right, and he’s right? They can’t both be right!” Reb Tevye says, “You know, you are also right!”
This is a more honest discussion than the one we are currently having about abortion. Our willingness to face a situation with multiple and conflicting moral considerations is important if we want to resolve things in a way that protects the rights of all Americans.
There are two main arguments regarding abortion. The first, “Abortion is murder,” is an extension of the undeniable reality that if conception is not interrupted, the birth of a baby is the likely outcome. However, there is no way of knowing when, or if, an embryo becomes inhabited by an immortal soul. Even those of us who believe we have souls cannot scientifically prove it. This is simply one of life’s mysteries. And, will making abortion illegal in our state actually reduce abortions? Or will it simply move them elsewhere, while adding more medical risk to women?
The counterargument is “My body, my choice.” Again, the logic is undeniable; directly controlling the bodies of other human beings is damnably close to slavery. Even vaccines for polio and measles get pushback based on this principle. And let’s not forget that women have historically been treated as property, so sensitivity on this issue is completely justified.
“They can’t both be right” is also a perfectly rational response. But accepting that we have a case of conflicting rights does not mean we can’t search for common ground. Let’s start with this: Most of us love babies — I certainly do. If I’m at a gathering and there is a baby, I am angling for a chance to hold them. All of us agree that a baby is a human being, however you might feel about immortal souls. Can we also agree that allowing babies to starve is barbaric? And that families need enough time away from work in order to raise their children? And that childcare has become a significant expense? One family told me they spend $300 a week on childcare.
Even if that is all we can agree on, the ramifications are huge: Childhood poverty and overworked, underpaid parents are real problems when the decision to go forward with a pregnancy comes up. These are decisions that could be made easier with public policies such as higher wages and shorter hours for people who work, a national childcare and preschool system, and a healthcare system that won’t bankrupt you if someone you love gets seriously ill.
Let’s also consider the relative failure rate of prohibitions — it’s high. For 13 years, America prohibited the sale of alcohol, an undeniably dangerous and life-threatening substance. The result? An explosion in criminal gangs that took the business of selling alcohol underground. We have been trapped in a “War On Drugs” for much longer, and we are no closer to a solution.
Meanwhile, prisons are full of petty drug criminals, unequal drug enforcement continues to fall heavier on people of color, addiction to prescription drugs has skyrocketed, and we have a declining life expectancy to boot. Even in Ireland, the most Catholic nation on earth, a constitutional amendment prohibiting abortion was recently overturned, and it won’t be coming back.
The current prohibition on abortion will ultimately fail, and it may come more quickly than any of us expect. After all, it wasn’t just Democrats in Kansas who voted down the anti-abortion amendment. Obviously many Kansas Republicans wanted to retain abortion rights as well. Let’s reject Constitutional Amendment 2, and let’s encourage both birth and body autonomy. Let’s build an America that can afford to bring babies into this world — one that truly values life long after the baby is born.
Hank Linderman is the Democratic nominee for Congress in Kentucky’s 2nd District. Visit hank4ky.com for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.