Police say an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School on Wednesday night resulted in a Millwood man being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
At approximately 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies responded to Caneyville Elementary School in Caneyville on the report of an accidental shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered 37-year-old Matthew C. Nash, of Millwood, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower leg.
According to a GCSO press release, law enforcment’s preliminary investigation and video from the school showed that Nash was running up and down the hallway of the school playing with a small child when a gun fell from his person to the ground in the hallway. The gun discharged a 9 mm round and struck Nash in the leg.
Nash was there to pick up his children from Jr. Pro practice, and several children were practicing Jr. Pro basketball with parents watching in the gym when the gun discharged in the hallway.
“Although no children were injured, the gun discharged only a few feet away from the child in the hallway and children on the court,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in the release.
Nash was flown to U of L Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky where he was treated and released early on Thursday morning.
Criminal charges for unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment, first were forthcoming at press time, according to Chaffins.
GCSO deputies were assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department, and Grayson County EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
