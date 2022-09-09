Dr. Jerry Adamson recently won three blue and two red ribbons in the Antiques division of the Kentucky State Fair.
A resident of Leitchfield since 2006, Adamson directs Shepherd Staff Counseling and has submitted items in antiques contests since 2012.
Of his most recent submissions, Adamson said he is most proud of the 1754 Bible of a Revolutionary War soldier, which took first place in the state fair’s Oldest Bible category.
He also won blue ribbons for his father’s World War II t-shirt, which was in the Kentucky Veterans category, as well as a teddy bear wearing a Boy Scout uniform that was his brother’s from the 1960s. His Boy Scout den mother made the uniform for the teddy bear.
Adamson also earned red ribbons for a World War I German Navy officer’s sword dated 1914 that his father brought back from WWII and a carnival glass.
Adamson said his father, who was a machine gunner on a tank that went into Normandy, never shared the story of how he came into possession of the aforementioned sword; yet, while his father had never been outside Kentucky when he entered the military, he saw his fair share of the world during his service, as he traveled through more countries during WWII than he had been in other states previously.
With Adamson’s total points calculated, he was the overall runner-up in the state fair’s Antiques division.
“It’s just fun,” said Adamson of participating in antiques competitions. “I’m 75, so I feel like I’m an antique myself. I’ve come close to being the overall winner in Antiques once before, but this year’s was the closest I’ve come, I think.”
In addition to his work in Grayson County, Adamson was also one of the first 3,000 boy scouts to attend a 1959 boy scout camp at Rough River, where he now lives.
