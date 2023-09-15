Dr. Jerry Adamson has entered antique items in eight previous Kentucky State Fairs, and, again this year, he brought home multiple ribbons.
A resident of Grayson County for the past 17 years and operator of Shepherd Staff Counseling out of Cross Point Baptist Church, Adamson makes his home in a cabin/home he built on the property of the old “Rough River Boy Scout Camp,” where he worked during his high school summers and was among the first 3,000 campers there in the fall of 1959.
At this year’s state fair, Adamson received the first place blue ribbon for Best Sword for a 1900 Peking from the German Navy, which his father brought home after World War II; the first place blue ribbon for a 1908 “46 Star” casket flag of a Civil War veteran; the second place red ribbon for Best Knife for a Gurkha knife from Nepal; the second place red ribbon in the Political category for a 1903 parade flag for President Theodore Roosevelt; the second place red ribbon for Jewelry for his mother’s cameo brooch; the third place white ribbon for an antique white bed coverlet; and honorable mentions for a small 22 pistol hidden in a book and a 1962 purple horse show ribbon award.
Adamson said he wishes he had won first place for having the oldest Bible, but his 1814 English Bible printed in America was not as old as the winner, a German Bible from 1736.
“Well, there is always next year,” he said, adding that no first place-winning items may be entered in any future state fairs.
