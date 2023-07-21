With two veteran players, the addition of a “very solid No. 3 player,” and improvement from other players, the Grayson County High School boys’ golf team is chasing a state tournament berth as a team.
“Central Hardin is probably the favorite because I don’t think they lost anyone off a really good team, but that No. 2 spot is up for anybody,” GCHS boys’ head coach Tony Embry said. “...We could be one of those teams right there.”
The Cougars’ top returnees are senior Landon Skees and junior Jackson Mayes, who both advanced to the semi-state phase of the state tournament at Heritage Hills in Shepherdsville last season.
Skees tied for third in the 5th Region Tournament at the Elizabethtown Country Club with a 77.
“The one thing that he has gotten better at and he’s improved on the most is his short game,” Embry said. “He’s always been able to hit it off the tee and get it in the fairway, but getting it up and down and his putting has gotten better.”
Mayes tied for seventh in region after shooting an 81, then advanced out of semi-state play and went 79-86 in the state tournament, tying for 61st.
“This summer he has slowed down some because of his back,” Embry said, “and it seems to have helped him not playing as much. He’s been a kid that plays and practices a lot. Jackson’s goal is to play college golf, and his junior year is an important year for that.
“One thing I have noticed in watching him on the range is that he’s added some yardage to his driver,” he added. “His swing pattern and flexibility have improved as well.”
The Cougars have added transfer Tayden Logsdon, a junior from Caverna High School. He also plays basketball and was second in scoring at Caverna last season.
“He’s going to be a very solid No. 3 player for us from what I have seen,” Embry said. “We didn’t have a strong number 3 player last year, and I think he’s really going to help us out.”
Senior Blain Brooks will round out the Cougars’ top four players.
“He’s improved quite a bit. I feel pretty good about our top four,” Embry said.
Other players looking to improve and add depth to the program are eighth-grader Landin Crawford and freshmen Connor Kannapel and Trey Cook.
The Cougars open with a busy week with tournaments Monday at Barren River Lake Golf Course in Glasgow, Wednesday at Weissinger Hills Golf Course in Shelbyville, and Friday at Taylorsville Golf Course in Taylorsville.
