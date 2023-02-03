With the 12th District girls’ basketball tournament on the horizon, the Grayson County High School Lady Cougars have picked a perfect time to turn around their season.
After losing nine of their first 11 games to begin the season, the Lady Cougars have reeled off eight wins in their last 11 games.
In addition to building their win total, head coach Todd Johnston says the winning has boosted his team’s confidence in their abilities.
“It is important to play well late in the year because it builds confidence,” Johnston said. “After our rough year last year, it was important that the girls experience winning. It is hard to learn to win if it never happens.”
Grayson County went 3-22 last season, including 0-16 in 3rd Region play. This season, the Lady Cougars are 2-7 against region opponents.
The recent surge, Johnston said, has come on the offensive end of the floor. In 11 of the Lady Cougars’ losses they have scored 37 points or less.
Johnston said the biggest area of improvement has been in “offensive execution.”
“Being patient, getting better shots,” Johnston said. “The fuel for that is, I think, we are trusting our teammates more, and by turning down okay shots for good shots, and turning down good shots for great shots.”
The Lady Cougars also have shifted their lineup around and that move has paid big dividends, including senior Briley Renfrow accepting a new role by shifting from the starting lineup to becoming a key player off the bench.
Johnston said Renfrow “is playing the best basketball of her career right now.”
He said sophomore Ella Narvaez moved into the starting lineup and has been a difference-maker for the Lady Cougars.
“She has changed our team with her energy, defense and rebounding,” Johnston said.
Through 20 games, she was leading the team in rebounding at 4.7 per game.
Also, sophomore Sutten VanMeter has become a dependable outside scoring threat, shooting nearly 50% over a one-month stretch on 3-pointers.
Through 20 games, she had connected on 22-of-56 attempts for 39.3% on the season.
At 1-3 in 12th District play, Grayson County had district games remaining against Butler County (Feb. 3) and Whitesville Trinity on Feb. 10 before tournament pairings are set.
