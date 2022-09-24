When we needed a new remote control device, I called our satellite-TV provider. I spoke with a lady in the Philippines, and she was quite excited. As a loyal and longtime customer of 17 years, I was entitled to a free upgrade that would include two new receivers and two new remotes.
I asked if our monthly bill would increase.
The lady said, Yes, it would go up to $65 a month. I told her that was unacceptable.
We were paying $52 a month, and we didn’t want to pay more. She told me to hold, and she’d see what she could do.
After several minutes, she said they could give me the new, upgraded service for $52/month.
This wasn’t my first rodeo, as they say. I asked her to send me an email detailing the terms and pricing she had quoted.
The lady said she’d send such an email. As an added bonus, she said we’d also get one free On Demand movie every month for 4 years. I asked her to include that in the email, and she said that she would.
Of course, that email never came.
So I called and requested an email to confirm the terms and pricing I was quoted.
I was told that the technician would have that information when he came to install the new receivers.
I was doubtful and distrustful — but I had to give them the chance to honor their commitment.
Sadly, my worst suspicions were soon realized.
The technician said my contract showed $65/month after the upgrade. I told him, No — that’s not what I was quoted.
He talked to a supervisor for several minutes, and then confirmed the $65/month.
Then he passed the phone to me. I spoke with the supervisor, while the technician began installing the new receivers.
The supervisor admitted he could see where I’d been quoted $52/month, but he lacked the authority to make good on that quote. If I would please hold, he would transfer me to the proper person.
I waited on hold for 8 or 10 minutes, then I spoke to another person who admitted she could see where I’d been quoted $52/month, but she lacked the authority to make good on that quote.
If I would please hold, she would transfer me to the proper person.
Incredibly, I spoke to yet another person who admitted that she could see where I’d been quoted $52/month, but she lacked the authority to make good on that quote.
She said that quote could not be honored without an official review of the initial phone call, and that could take 3 or 4 days, or a week. Did I want to request an official review? No, I did not — but I still expected them to make good on their initial quote.
By that time, the technician had finished installing the new receivers.
He asked if I wanted him to uninstall them. I told him, No, I was still determined that they would make good on their quote.
I called the satellite-TV provider the next day, and the day after that. Still they refused to make good on their quote.
For several years now we’ve enjoyed streaming TV via Roku. Our adult children share Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Discovery+, and Amazon Prime Video with us. We subscribe to Disney+. I never act in haste or when I’m angry.
For one week we watched streaming TV only. We boycotted our satellite TV, and we were quite well entertained without it.
When I called to cancel our satellite TV, they quoted a price of $45/month if we went back to the old receivers. I told them, No, too late, I quit — goodbye.
They shipped a carboard box to us, and we shipped via UPS their receivers, remotes, and a few assorted items.
Just like that — we were done with satellite TV.
For a month or so we happily streamed TV via Roku.
Looking ahead, however, we foresaw a major problem.
My wife and I like NFL football. We couldn’t imagine a fall and winter without professional football.
So I got to thinking: coaxial is coaxial, right? What if I replaced the satellite dish with a conventional TV antenna? There was already coaxial running to the TVs in the living room and master bedroom.
I googled it and, sure enough, I read that it would work.
I removed the round metal dish and installed an 85-mile-range TV antenna. NOTE: Satellite TV has two coaxial cables; you only need one for a conventional antenna.
I used the one with a small ground wire attached, and I reconnected the ground wire.
The Bowling Green stations came in fine. The Louisville stations were sketchy. So, I googled again and learned that metal interferes with reception. Our new TV antenna was just a few feet above our house’s metal roof — that was probably the problem.
I moved the antenna mount from the rear of the roof facing south to the front of the roof, near the ridge, facing north. At a local muffler shop, I purchased a 7 ½’ ”stick” of 1 ½” muffler pipe. It fit perfectly inside the antenna mount.
Near the top of this post I attached the antenna.
Now the antenna is about 8’ above my metal roof, and 20’ above the ground.
I unerringly aimed the antenna NNE toward Louisville.
I’ve driven there a gazillion times. I know quite well where it is. NOTE: If you enter your address at tvfool.com, it will show the locations of transmitters relative to your location, along with estimated signal strengths and other useful information. In short, it will show you where to aim your antenna.
Near the top of the antenna post I attached a U-clamp. I ran three guylines (made from 50 feet of plastic-covered clothesline) from the U-clamp to turnbuckles attached to lag screw hooks in the roof. I silicone-caulked around the lag screws. Et voila, the antenna can withstand the fiercest wind or storm, and I can adjust the guylines if needed.
The big question, of course, is does it work? Absolutely, Yes — it works. On a good reception day, we get more than 40 free broadcast channels. Most importantly, we get ABC, CBS, and FOX. So we’ll be watching NFL football, beginning with preseason games this month.
We get three WBKO channels from Bowling Green: 13.1, ABC; 13.2, FOX, and 13.3, CW+. We get five WLKY channels from Louisville: 32.1, CBS; 32.2, MeTV; 32.3, ShopLC; 32.4, Story Television; and 32.5, TheGrio. We get four WDRB stations from Louisville: 41.1, FOX; 41.2, Antenna TV; 41.3, Ion Television; and 41.4, Newsy. We get six KET (Kentucky Educational Television) channels. And we get a couple dozen assorted broadcast channels.
The only major broadcast channel we don’t get is NBC, but we can live without it. Most NFL games are on CBS and FOX.
With streaming TV and our new TV antenna, we now have access to a gazillion different channels. And, except for our Disney+ subscription, everything is free.
Reception isn’t always perfect. I’m not suggesting that you dump your satellite TV. I will say I am very glad I did.
Goodbye and good riddance to satellite TV!
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
