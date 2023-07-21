The game of golf is a fragile one with confidence a big key to having success in a round, says Grayson County High School girls’ head coach Tony Embry.
That’s why he expects senior Natalie Garrett — the program’s lone player above freshman level — to enjoy another strong season after earning a berth last year in the state tournament.
“Natalie has the potential to do very well,” Embry said. “She’s got good skills, and hopefully she can pick up where she left off from last year. She’s worked hard in the offseason to get better.”
Garrett, who has been part of the GCHS program since elementary school and on the varsity team since the seventh grade, finished eighth in the 5th Region Tournament last season at the Elizabethtown Country Club after shooting a 90 and advanced to semi-state play.
“She’s not going to be one of those kids who can boom it 250 yards down the fairway,” Embry said. “As long as she keeps it in the fairway, she can score.”
He said there are areas for improvement for Garrett, such as saving strokes on the green.
“She needs to get better at putting,” Embry said. “She struggles there at times. If she starts off a round strong, she typically has been a player who will play well.”
There are only four players in the GCHS girls’ program, Embry said, and none in the sophomore or junior class.
Freshmen Alyssa Merrifield and Amelia Newton, and eighth-grader Alisabeth Merrifield, will join Garrett.
Embry said Newton, in particular, has caught his eye so far.
“She has a chance to be a very good player,” he said. “She works at it and isn’t afraid to work at it to get better.”
The girls will be tested whether in weekday matches or in tournament play.
“I think we’ve got a good schedule and we’re in some good tournaments,” Embry said. “We’re hoping for the girls to keep making progress throughout the season.”
Grayson County will open the season either Thursday at Weissinger Hills in Shelbyville or in the Central Hardin Invitational at the Elizabethtown Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.